Q3 2022 Dovalue SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Alberto Goretti;Head of Investor Relations -



Good morning all. I'm pleased to welcome you to our 9 months 2022 results presentation. As usual, I'm here with Andrea Mangoni, our CEO; and Manuela Franchi, our General Manager of Corporate Functions and CFO.



Andrea will walk you through the development of doValue business activities since the beginning of the year, and then Manuela will give you an update on our financial performance. Andrea will then wrap up with some final remarks. As usual, following the presentation, we'll be glad to answer all your questions.



Andrea Mangoni - doValue S.p.A. - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Alberto, and