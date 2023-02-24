Feb 24, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
Alberto Goretti - doValue S.p.A. - Head of IR
Good morning, everyone. Alberto Goretti here, Head of IR, doValue. I'm pleased to welcome you to our full year preliminary financial results presentation. As usual, I'm here with Andrea Mangoni, our CEO; and Manuela Franchi, our General Manager of Corporate Functions and Group CFO. As customary, Andrea will walk you through the developments of our business activity, and then Manuela will give you an update on our financial performance. Andrea will then wrap up with some final remarks. Following the presentation, we'll be glad to answer all of your questions.
Let me start with Andrea, over to you.
Andrea Mangoni - doValue S.p.A. - Group CEO & Director
Thank you, Alberto, and welcome to all of you.
Let's start from Page 3 of the presentation. As you all know, the market environment in 2022 has been a challenging one for most, whether it's from a macro perspective with inflation and interest rate raising to levels not seen for more than a decade, as well as from the point of view of the financial
Q4 2022 Dovalue SpA Earnings Call Transcript
