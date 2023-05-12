May 12, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Alberto Goretti - doValue S.p.A. - Head of IR
Good morning, and welcome to doValue Q1 2023 Results Conference Call. I'm Alberto Goretti, Head of IR at doValue. And I'm here in Rome today with Manuela Franchi, our newly appointed Group CEO; and Davide Soffietti, Group Deputy CFO. Together, we will cover the main group and market development since the beginning of the year, as well as the financial performance for the first quarter. At the end of the presentation, we will be happy to take any questions that you might have.
Let me now hand over to Manuela to get started.
Manuela Franchi - doValue S.p.A. - CFO
Thank you, Alberto. It's a great pleasure and honor for me to present our first 1Q 2023 results as acting CEO for the doValue Group. As you all know, I've been a key member of the management team of doValue since its IPO, and actively contributed with growth and development over the last few years, both organically and through acquisitions. I also had the privilege of being in constant dialogue with financial analysts and investors, and the regular
Q1 2023 Dovalue SpA Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...