Preliminary 2018 Deutsche Euroshop AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Wilhelm Wellner - Deutsche EuroShop AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning from the team of Deutsche EuroShop in Hamburg. This is Wilhelm Wellner speaking, and I'm pleased to present to you the preliminary results for 2018, which we have published yesterday evening.



I'm here together with my colleague, Olaf Borkers; and Patrick Kiss, our Head of IR.



I'd like to start with the operations and here with the retail turnover for our tenants and the split-up by retail segments, which you will find on Slide 2.



The operating numbers of 2018 are, as already reported for Q3 and after the first half year of 2018, still disappointing. While the numbers have improved in Q4, the Christmas sales could not offset the low sales in the first 9 months of last year. We have shared with you the obvious explanation already in November. Last year's extreme weather -- winter weather at the beginning of 2018 was immediately followed by the extreme summer conditions, which lasted well into the autumn. This was especially the case for Germany, but also, to some extent