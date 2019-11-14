Q3 2019 Deutsche Euroshop AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the 9-month quarterly statement as of 30th of September 2019. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Wilhelm Wellner. Please go ahead.



Wilhelm Wellner - Deutsche EuroShop AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning from Hamburg and the team of Deutsche EuroShop. This is Wilhelm speaking, and today I present to you our results for the first 9 months of the year 2019. I'm together on the call with my colleagues Olaf Borkers and Patrick Kiss.



As usually, I would like to start with the operations and here beginning with the retail turnover of our tenants. On Slide 2 of the presentation, you'll find the overall number and the breakdown by retail segment.



The numbers overall have visibly improved since the first half year 2019 on the basis of a positive Q3, and most of the segments show positive growth numbers. On a like-for-like basis, our German retailers