Q4 2023 Delivery Hero SE Trading Statement Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Delivery Hero Q4 2023 Trading Update Conference Call and Live Webcast. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast at this time. It's my pleasure to hand over to Christoph Bast, Head of IR. Please go ahead, sir.



Christoph Bast - Delivery Hero SE - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome, everyone. Thank you very much for joining our Q4 2023 earnings call. We would like to remind you that this call is being webcast and a replay will be available later today on our website. With me today, we have Niklas Ãstberg, CEO, and M&O Thomas, CFO of Delivery Hero bill will take us through the most relevant aspects of our Q4 performance and the 2024 outlook. After that, we will look forward to answering your questions. And now let me hand it over to you, Niklas.



Niklas Ãstberg Delivery Hero SE-CEO



Thanks, Christoph. And hey, everyone. First off, happy Valentine's and thanks for joining. We know you have seen our preannounced results