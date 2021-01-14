Gofore Oyj Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jan 14, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Nina Pavon - Gofore Oyj - IR Lead



Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to Gofore's very first Capital Markets Day. I'm Nina Pavon, and I'm the Investor Relations lead at Gofore. Some practicalities before we kick off the event.



We will have, in total, 4 Q&A sessions after the presentations. Please note that you can submit your questions at any time, but we will address them in these dedicated slots. (Operator Instructions) Today, I will be the moderator for the Q&A sessions.



So jumping into today's agenda. First, some opening remarks and introduction to Gofore from Mikael Nylund, CEO. Then, you have [Juha Virtanen] together with me (inaudible) who'll deep dive into our updated strategy for growth. Elja Kirjavainen, Aki Koikkalainen and Miika Nurminen will tell you about our differentiated offering. And after a short break, Kristiina HÃ¤rkÃ¶nen will continue with another key pillar, sustainability, and how sustainability is driving our business. Before the closing remarks, we will have a closer look at the importance and priority Gofore gives its people, culture, and ecosystem.