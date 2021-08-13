Half Year 2021 Gofore Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Mikael Nylund - Gofore Oyj - CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Gofore Group's First Half Results Presentation for 2021. My name is Mikael Nylund, I am the Group CEO of Gofore. And with me, as always, I have here today Teppo Talvinko, my colleague and CFO of Gofore Group.



Teppo Talvinko - Gofore Oyj - CFO



Hi. Good to be here today.



Mikael Nylund - Gofore Oyj - CEO



I think at this point in the presentation, it's already good to say that we have had a very eventful and successful half year behind of us as usual. So it nice to be here today to present the results for the first half of this year. And of course, we are looking forward to the second half and doing even better.



We always start this presentation with -- telling shortly about what Gofore is about and what we do. So Gofore a growing and profitable digital transformation consultancy. The Gofore-ians are experts in digital transformation, in digital technology, in what digital means for businesses, organizations for people's everyday lives. In essence,