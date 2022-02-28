Q4 2021 Gofore Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Mikael Tor Nylund - Gofore Oyj - CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome with us to follow Gofore's Results Presentation for Full Year and Second Half of 2021.



And actually, being here today does not feel at all like the right time for us to be presenting our results presentation. You all know what's happening in the world. We, as everybody else, strongly condemn the actions of the Russian regime and their cowardly invasion and attack on Ukraine. It's good to see the United Europe and the whole world taking action against this. We at Gofore stand with the people of Ukraine in this war.



The gentleman with me today, as always, is Teppo Talvinko.



Teppo Talvinko - Gofore Oyj - CFO



Hi. Glad to have you here today.



Mikael Tor Nylund - Gofore Oyj - CEO



Our Chief Financial Officer, and Teppo will be presenting the numbers for last year for you. My name is Mikael Nylund and I'm the group CEO of Gofore. We'll do this so that I'll start with presenting highlights for last year to you. Teppo will then take over and