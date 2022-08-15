Q2 2022 Gofore Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Mikael Tor Nylund - Gofore Oyj - CEO



Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to Gofore's Results Presentation, this time, Year 2022 and First Half. My name is Mikael Nylund. I'm the Group CEO of Gofore. And with me today, as always, is Teppo Talvinko, our Group CFO and my dear colleague. So today, we're going to take you shortly through some general introduction slides and then dive deep into H1 results and numbers. And to round off, we'll then look after that -- look at the market outlook as well as at Gofore, see the market outlook. And after that, we have possibility for you to ask questions.



So please also during the presentation, you can type in your questions on the streaming platform and Emmi here from our IR team will go through your questions. And we'll have them here on our pad and look at them at the end of the presentation.



To begin with, we want to acknowledge that this is the year that Gofore is celebrating its 20th anniversary. So we are extremely proud of course of the company that we have built in, in these 20 years impactful, growing, profitable as we have wanted the