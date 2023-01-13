Gofore Oyj Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jan 13, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Mikael Tor Nylund - Gofore Oyj - CEO



Good morning, everyone. My name is Mikael Nylund. I'm the CEO of Gofore Group, and I want to warmly welcome you all to Gofore's Capital Markets Day, which is actually our second Capital Markets Day ever. Two years ago, we had our first one. We've been a listed company, a public company now for 5 years, and maybe it's becoming somewhat of a tradition to have this Capital Markets Days every 2 years. It's very nice to see some of our audience here present today, not the usual setting for today's investor presentation. But also, of course, we have a lot of people online listening to us today. So welcome to both groups.



Today, we are going to talk about where we Gofore as a company are today, what we have achieved during especially the last 2 years, and we also want to tell you where we are going, what we see -- how we see the future and what we want to do in the future. And to do that today with me, I have some great people.



First of all, we have a couple of guests to make this a little bit more different Capital Markets Day. We have Jussi-Pekka Erkkola