Q3 2023 CTEK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Fagrenius - CTEK AB - CEO



Very much operator, and a warm welcome to the today's presentation. My name is Henrik Fagrenius and this is my first presentation with CTEK. For those who do not know me, just a brief background. I have been working previously of Scania with mainly international sales; then as CEO for Leax, a sub-supplier to automotive industry; and most recently before joining CTEK, I was President EMEA for Dometic. But since September 1, I'm here at CTEK. With me today, I also have Thom Mathisen, CFO of CTEK.



So before we dig into the results of Q3, I want to just introduce CTEK and what we do. We have mainly two technologies within CTEK, it's our low-voltage, our heritage; and we have EVSE, EV charging. We are currently in different customer segments, consumer, which is mainly 12-volt charging, both for combustion engines, but there is also 12-volt battery in EV cars.



Professional is more to workshop than we have client brand, where we have long-standing relations with the main premium car manufacturers and integrated solutions could be ambulances, caravans, et cetera.