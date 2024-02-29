Q4 2023 Dri Healthcare Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to GRI. Healthcare Trust 2023, fourth-quarter and year end earnings call. As a reminder, that certain statements made in this earnings call presentation, including responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws.



Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.



For additional information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements, please consult the MD&A for this quarter. The Risk Factors section of the annual information form and DRI. Healthcare Trust's other filings with Canadian securities regulators. ERI. healthcare trust us does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Such