Q4 2023 Brinks Co Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to The Brink's Company fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. This morning, Brink's issued a press release detailing its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. The company also filed an 8-K that includes the release and the slides that will be used in today's call. The release and slides are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.brinks.com.



(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available for replay. This call and the Q&A session will contain forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially from projected or estimated results. Information regarding factors that could cause. Such differences are available in the footnotes of today's press release and in the company's most recent SEC filings. Information presented and discussed on this call is representative of today only Brink's assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. The call is copyrighted and may not be used without written permission from Brink's.



I will now turn