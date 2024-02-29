Q4 2023 Vericel Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Vericel's Fourth Quarter 2023 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. I would also like to remind you that this call is being recorded for replay. I will now turn the conference call over to Julie Downs, Vericel's Head of Corporate Communications.



Julie Downs - Vericel Corporation - Head of Corporate Communications



Thank you operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Vericel's Fourth Quarter 2023 conference call to discuss our financial results and business highlights. Before we begin, let me remind you that on today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements covered under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially our expectations and are described more fully in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. In addition, all forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as