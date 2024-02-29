Q1 2024 Toronto-Dominion Bank Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the TD Bank Group Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Brooke Hales, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ms. Hales.



Brooke Hales - The Toronto-Dominion Bank - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to TD Bank Group's First Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation. Many of us are joining today's meeting from lands across North America.



North America is known as Turtle Island by many Indigenous Communities. I am currently situated in Toronto. As such, I would like to begin today's meeting by acknowledging that I am on the traditional territory of many nations, including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee, and Wendat people, and is now home to many diverse nations, Metis and Inuit People.



We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13, signed with the Mississaugas of the Credit and the Williams Treaties, signed with multiple Mississaugas and Chippewa bands.



We will begin today