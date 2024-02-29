Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Kinaxis, Inc. fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. I'd like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded today, Thursday, February 29, 2024. I will now turn the call over to Rick Wadsworth, Vice President of Investor Relations at Kinaxis, Inc., please go ahead, Mr. Wadsworth.
Rick Wadsworth Kinaxis Inc.-VP of IR
Thanks, operator. Good morning and welcome to the Kinaxis earnings call. Today, we will be discussing our fourth quarter and year-end results, which we issued after close of market yesterday. With me on the call are John Corey, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we get started, I want to emphasize that some of the information discussed on this call are based on information. As of today, February,
Q4 2023 Kinaxis Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...