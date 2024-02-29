Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the call. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to introduce Beth DelGiacco, Vice President, Global Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. You may now begin your conference.
Beth DelGiacco - argenx SE - Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Thank you. A press release was issued earlier today with our full-year financial results and recent business update. This can be found on our website, along with the presentation for today's webcast. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you on slide 2 that forward-looking statements may be presented during this call. These may include statements about our future expectations, clinical development, regulatory timelines, the potential success of our product candidates, financial projections, and upcoming milestones.
Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. argenx is not under any obligation to update statements regarding the future
Q4 2023 argenx SE Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
