Q4 2023 Great Elm Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for Great Elm Capital Corp's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call.



I would like to call your attention to the customary Safe Harbor statement regarding forward-looking