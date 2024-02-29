Q4 2023 Cronos Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Shayne Laidlaw - Cronos Group Inc - Director of IR and Strategy



Thank you, Josh, and thank you for joining us today to review Cronos' 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and business performance. Today, I'm joined by our Chairman, President and CEO, Mike Gorenstein; and our CFO, James Holm. Cronos issued a news release announcing our financial results this morning, which is filed on our EDGAR and SEDAR profile. This information as well as the prepared remarks will also be posted on our website under Investor Relations. This information presented during this call is preliminary and subject to change until the company's audited consolidated financial statements are filed with the SEC, which we anticipate occurring later today.



Before I