Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Rodny Nacier - Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. - IR



Welcome to our fourth quarter and full year '23 earnings call. Joining me on the call are Vijay Manthripragada, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Allan Dicks, Chief Financial Officer.



During our discussion today, we will be referring to our earnings presentation, which is available on the Investors section of our website Our earnings release is also available on the website. Moving to slide 2, we would like to remind everyone that today's call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ in a material way due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that should be