Q4 2023 Arbutus Biopharma Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Steven, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Arbutus' Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 financial results and corporate update call. Joining me today from the Arbutus executive team are Mike McElhaugh, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr.Karen Sims, Chief Medical Officer; David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Mike Sofia, Chief Scientific Officer.



Mike McElhaugh will begin with a corporate update, followed by Karen, who will review our ongoing clinical programs. Dave will then provide a review of the company's fourth quarter And year end 2023 financial results. After our prepared remarks, we will open the