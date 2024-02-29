Q4 2023 Freehold Royalties Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

David Spyker - Freehold Royalties Ltd - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. On the call with me with Freehold are Rob King, our COO; and Dave Hendry, our CFO.



2023 was a strong year for Freehold. It really showcase the strength of our unique North American portfolio, which consists of a robust production base in Canada and a growing oil-weighted position in the US.



Total production of 14,714 boe a day in 2023 was up 4% over the previous year, driven primarily by oil weighted US production growing 16% year over year to 51.2 boe a day. Growth in our US assets was driven by the Midland Basin with volumes up 25% over 2022.



Our Canadian portfolio had no decline in production year over year. 2023 production in Canada was 9,612 boe a day, driven by consistent operator activity. This was achieved in the