Full Year 2023 Clariant AG Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Sandra. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Andreas Schwarzwaelder, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to this call. Joining me today are Conrad Keijzer, Clariant's CEO; and Bill Collins, Clariant's CFO. Conrad will start today's call by providing a summary of the 2023 fourth quarter and full year developments followed by Bill, who will guide us through the Group's financials for both periods.



Conrad will then conclude with the outlook for the 2024 as well as our 2025 and medium term strategic targets, there will be a Q&A session following our presentation. At this time, all participants are in