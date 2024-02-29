Q4 2023 Hayward Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Hayward Holdings Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kevin Maczka, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Kevin Maczka -



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We issued our Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Press Release this morning, which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.hayward.com. There, you can also find an earnings slide presentation that we will reference during this call.



I'm joined today by Kevin Holleran, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this call, the company may make certain statements that are considered forward looking in nature, including management's outlook for 2024 and future periods. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and