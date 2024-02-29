Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the SQM Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Irina Axenova, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Irina Axenova - Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A.-Head of IR



Thank you, Chris. Good morning. Thank you for joining SQM's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of 2023. This conference call will be recorded and is being webcast live. Our earnings press release and the presentation with a summary of the results have been uploaded to our website where you can also find a link to the webcast.



Ricardo Ramos, our Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking on the call today. Gerardo Illanes, our Chief Financial Officer; Carlos Diaz, Executive Vice President of Lithium; Felipe Smith, Commercial Vice President of Lithium; Juan Pablo Bellolio, Commercial Vice President of Iodine and Industrial Chemicals; and Gonzalo Gil, Business Intelligence