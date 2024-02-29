Q4 2023 Service Properties Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Service Properties Trust fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephen Colbert, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen Colbert - Service Properties Trust - Director, Investor Relations



Good morning. Joining me on today's call are Todd Hargreaves, President and Chief Investment Officer; and Brian Donley, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. Today's call includes a presentation by management, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts. Please note that the recording retransmission and transcription of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of SEC.



I would like to point out that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on SPCs present beliefs and expectations as of today,