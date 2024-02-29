Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Juan LladÃ³

Tecnicas Reunidas SA - Chairman

* Eduardo San Miguel

Tecnicas Reunidas SA - CEO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Mick Pickup

Barclays PLC - Analyst

* Ignacio Domenech

JB Capital LLC - Analyst

* Filipe Leite

Caixabank SA - Analyst

* Robert Jackson

Banco Santander, S.A. - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Tecnicas Reunidas' 2023 Results Presentation. It will be conducted by our Chairman, Juan LladÃ³; and our CEO, Eduardo San Miguel. It will last approximately 30 minutes, and you will be able to post your questions after the final remarks. I now leave the floor for Chairman, Mr. Juan LladÃ³.



Juan LladÃ³ - Tecnicas Reunidas SA - Chairman



Hi. Hello, everyone. In today's presentation, the data and I will guide you