Q4 2023 MYR Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the MYR Group fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the conference over to David Gutierrez of Dresner Corporate Services. Please go ahead, David.



David Gutierrez - Dresner Corporate Services, Inc. - IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the MYR Group conference call to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full-year results for 2023, which were reported yesterday.



Joining us on today's call are Rick Swartz, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kelly Huntington, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Tod Cooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of MYR Group's Transmission & Distribution segment; and Don Egan, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of MYR Group's Commercial & Industrial segment.



If you did not receive yesterday's press release, please