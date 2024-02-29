Q4 2023 Covestro AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, Ronald, and good afternoon and warm welcome also from my side. Looking back to another challenging year. While the effects of the coronavirus were easing significantly during 2023, the ongoing Russian war in the Ukraine is still impacting the economic development of Europe. The weak demand in most of the core industries that Covestro is involved in had a strong impact on our financial performance.



Let me give you an overview of the key financials. In 2023, Covestro achieved sales of EUR 14.4 billion, clearly down versus 2022. This decline was driven by lower prices and lower volumes. The EBITDA also decreased to EUR 1.1 billion, showing the severe demand crisis we are facing. Despite the lower