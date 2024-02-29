Q1 2024 Laurentian Bank of Canada Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Laurentian Bank quarterly financial results call. Please note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Andrew Chornenky, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Andrew.



Andrew Chornenky Laurentian Bank of Canada-Vice President and Head - Investor Relations



Bonjour Ã¡ tous. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Today's opening remarks will be delivered by Ãric Provost, President and CEO, and the review of the first quarter financial results will be presented by Yvan Deschamps, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, after which we will invite questions from the phone. Also joining us for the question period are Liam Mason, Chief Risk Officer, and Kelsey Gunderson, Head of Capital Markets. All documents pertaining to the quarter can be found on our website in the Investor Center.



I'd like to remind you that during this conference call, forward-looking statements may be made and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those