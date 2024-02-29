Q4 2023 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. We would like to welcome everyone to Canadian Natural's 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this call is being recorded today, February 29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Lance Casson, Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Lance J. Casson - Canadian Natural Resources Limited - Manager of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Canadian Natural's Fourth Quarter and Annual 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As always, before we begin, I'd like to remind you of our forward-looking statements and it should be noted that in our reporting disclosures, everything is in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated, and we report our reserves and production before royalties. Additionally, I would suggest to review our comments on non-GAAP disclosures in our financial statements.



Speaking on today's call with me today are Tim McKay, Vice Chairman; Scott