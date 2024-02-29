Q4 2023 Falabella SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Falabella SA earnings call. I'm Gigi, your coordinator for today's session. All participants currently are in listen-only mode. Present with us are Alejandro Gonzalez, Interim CEO and CFO of Falabella; Juan Manuel Metheu, CEO of Financial Services; Francisco IrarrÃ¡zaval, CEO of Falabella Retail; (technical difficulty). First, Mr. Raimundo Monge, Head of Investor Relations, will provide a summary of the consolidated results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Following his presentation, we'll open the floor for questions. (Operator Instructions) Now we'll start with the conference with Mr. Raimundo Monge.



Raimundo Monge - Falabella SA - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Falabella fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. I would like to remind you that during this presentation, management may make forward-looking statements relating to our company, its result, operation expenses, strategies, potential restructuring, and other matters alike. This will be characterized by the use of terms such as plan,