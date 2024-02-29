Preliminary Q4 2023 Leonardo SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome and thank you for joining the Leonardo full-year 2023 preliminary results conference call. (Operator Instructions) And I would like to turn the conference back to Ms. Mallory, Head of Investor Relations and Credit Rating rating agencies.



Please go ahead, madam.



Valeria Ricciotti - Leonardo SpA - Investor Relations and Credit Rating Agencies



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to our full-year 2023 preliminary results conference call. Today, our CEO, Roberto Cingolani will take you through the important progress that we achieved during the last year and how we are positioned looking forward. And our CFO, Alessandra Genco, will then take you through the full year 2023 preliminary results. We will then welcome your questions. It should be noted that there will be another flat annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements as of 31st of December 2023 is scheduled for 11th of March 2024. Therefore, and inflammation throughout this goal is to be considered as preliminary and referable to the current date.



The