Feb 29, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Thunderbird Entertainment Group's Q2 2024 earnings call.



Thank you for joining us. We are here to provide a corporate update and report on Thunderbird Entertainment Group's Q2 2024 results for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Speaking on today's call are Ms. Jennifer Twiner McCarron, CEO and Chair of the Thunderbird Board, and Ms. Barb Harwood, Thunderbird's CFO. Ms. Twiner McCarron will provide a strategic overview of Thunderbird Entertainment Group, and Ms. Harwood will review the company's financials Q2 2024.



I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made on today's call constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information discussed on this conference call include,