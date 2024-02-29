Feb 29, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Lisata Therapeutics Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, February 29, 2024. I will now turn the call over to John Menditto, Vice President of Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications at Lisata. Please go ahead, sir.
John Menditto - Lisata Therapeutics Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Lisata's Full Year 2023 Conference Call to discuss our financial results and provide a business update. Joining me today from our management team are Dr. David Mazzo, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Kristen Buck Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer; and James Nisco, Vice President of Finance and Treasury.
Shortly before this call, we issued a press release announcing our Full Year 2023 financial results, which is available under the Investors and News section of the company website, along with
Q4 2023 Lisata Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 29, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...