Q4 2023 NCR Voyix Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the NCR Voyix Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now turn the conference over to your host, Alan Katz of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Alan Katz -



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. This afternoon, we issued our earnings release reporting preliminary financials for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the earnings release and the presentation that we will reference during this call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, which can be found at www.ncrvoyix.com and has been filed with the SEC.



Joining me on the call today are David Wilkinson, our CEO; and Brian Webb-Walsh, our CFO. This call is being recorded and webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website. Before we begin, please be advised that remarks today will contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and