Q4 2023 Quanterix Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by and welcome to the Quanterix Corporation Q4 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Vandana Sriram, CFO. Please go ahead.
Vandana Sriram - Quanterix Corporation - CFO
Thank you and good afternoon. With me on today's call is Masoud Tolou, President and CEO of Quanterix. Before we begin, I would like to remind you of a few things: this call will be recorded and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions, and on information available as of the date of this call. We may not actually achieve the plans,
