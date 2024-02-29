Q4 2023 Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you everyone for standing by and welcome to the Evolv Technologies fourth quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host, Senior Vice President of Finance for Evolv Technologies, Brian Norris.



Brian Norris - Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations



Thank you, Kevin, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to today's call. I'm joined here today by Peter George, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Donohue, our Chief Financial Officer. This afternoon after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter 2023 results, and our business outlook for 2024.



This press release has been furnished with the SEC and is also available on the IR section of our website. The format for today's call is as follows. Peter will share his thoughts on our performance in Q4 and 2023, and Mark will review our detailed financial results, provide a brief update on the regulatory front and share some thoughts of how we're thinking