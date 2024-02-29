Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Autodesk's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to hand the call over to Simon Mays-Smith, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Simon Mays-Smith - Autodesk, Inc. - VP of IR
Thanks, operator, and good afternoon. Thanks for joining our conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year fiscal '24 results. On the line with me are Andrew Anagnost, our CEO; and Debbie Clifford, our CFO.
During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including outlook and related assumptions, products and strategies. Actual events or results could differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings including our most recent Form 10-Q and the Form 8-K filed with today's press release for important risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made during the call are being made as of today. If this call is replayed
Q4 2024 Autodesk Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...