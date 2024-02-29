Q4 2024 Autodesk Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Simon Mays-Smith - Autodesk, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, operator, and good afternoon. Thanks for joining our conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year fiscal '24 results. On the line with me are Andrew Anagnost, our CEO; and Debbie Clifford, our CFO.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including outlook and related assumptions, products and strategies. Actual events or results could differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings including our most recent Form 10-Q and the Form 8-K filed with today's press release for important risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those in our forward-looking statements.