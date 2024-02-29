Q4 2023 RealReal Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the RealReal fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Caitlin Howe, Senior Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.



Caitlin Howe - The RealReal, Inc. - SVP, Finance



Thank you, operator. Joining me today to discuss our results for the period ended December 31, 2023, our Chief Executive Officer, John Koryl; President and Chief Operating Officer, Rati Levesque; and Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer, Todd Suko.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will make forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those suggested in such dates.



You can find more information about these risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our operating results in the Company's most recent Form