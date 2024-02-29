Q4 2023 Navitas Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Navitas Semiconductor Fourth Quarter and 2023 financial results conference call. Please be advised today's conference is being recorded and a replay will be available on Navidea's Investor Relations website.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Stephen, over to you.



Stephen Oliver - Navitas Semiconductor Corporation - VP Corporate Marketing & IR



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Steven Oliver, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Navitas Semiconductor 's fourth quarter and full year of 2023 Results Conference Call. I'm joined today by Gene Sheridan, our Chairman, President, CEO and Co-Founder, and Ron Shelton, CFO and Treasurer. Also present is Janet Cho, who will take over as EVP, CFO and Treasurer following this earnings report.



As announced earlier, a replay of this webcast will be available on our website approximately one hour following this