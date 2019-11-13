Q3 2019 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Hua Hong Semiconductor's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is hosted by Mr. Junjun Tang, President and Executive Director; and Mr. Danny Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) The earnings press release and third quarter 2019 summary slides are available to download at our company's website, www.huahonggrace.com.



Without further ado, I would now like to introduce you to Mr. Danny Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you.



Yu-Cheng Wang - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited - Executive VP & Secretary of the Board



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for all for joining our third quarter 2019 earnings conference. Today, we will first have Mr. Junjun Tang, our Executive Director and President, make remarks on our third quarter performance. President Tang will address in Chinese and Kathy Chien, our Deputy Director