Q4 2019 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Hua Hong Semiconductor's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.



Today's host -- today's call is hosted by Mr. Junjun Tang, President and Executive Director; and Mr. Daniel Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) The earnings press release and fourth quarter 2019 summary slides are available to download at our company's website, www.huahonggrace.com.



Further ado, I would like to introduce you to Mr. Daniel Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wang, you may now go ahead, please.



Yu-Cheng Wang - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited - Executive VP & Secretary of the Board



Thank you, April. I think there's still a lot of people can't dial in, okay? I think there is -- they were asking if there is a different conference ID. So I think the one they're using is 789450#, but I think the right number is 789540.



I think