Feb 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Hua Hong Semiconductor's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.
Today's host -- today's call is hosted by Mr. Junjun Tang, President and Executive Director; and Mr. Daniel Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) The earnings press release and fourth quarter 2019 summary slides are available to download at our company's website, www.huahonggrace.com.
Further ado, I would like to introduce you to Mr. Daniel Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wang, you may now go ahead, please.
Yu-Cheng Wang - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited - Executive VP & Secretary of the Board
Thank you, April. I think there's still a lot of people can't dial in, okay? I think there is -- they were asking if there is a different conference ID. So I think the one they're using is 789450#, but I think the right number is 789540.
I think
Q4 2019 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...