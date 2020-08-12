Q2 2020 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Hua Hong Semiconductor's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is hosted by Mr. Junjun Tang, President and Executive Director; and Mr. Daniel Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) The earnings press release and second quarter 2020 summary slides are available to do and our company's website, www.huahonggrace.com.



Without further ado, I would like to introduce you to Mr. Daniel Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Yu-Cheng Wang - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited - Executive VP & Secretary of the Board



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining our second quarter 2020 earnings conference. Today, we will have -- first have Mr. Junjun Tang, our President and Executive Director, present his remarks on our second quarter performance. President Tang will address in Chinese and Kathy