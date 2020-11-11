Q3 2020 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Hua Hong Semiconductors Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is hosted by Mr. Danny Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) The earnings press release and third quarter 2020 summary slides are available to download at our company's website www.huahonggrace.com.



Without further ado, I would like to introduce you to Mr. Danny Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you.



Yu-Cheng Wang - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited - Executive VP & Secretary of the Board



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining our third quarter 2020 earnings conference. Unfortunately, Mr. Tang, our President and Executive Director has a meeting at this time, which require his presence. He has asked me to express his disappointment at missing this call and to cover our third quarter performance on his behalf.



Today, I will