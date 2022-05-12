Q1 2022 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Hua Hong Semiconductor's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is hosted by Mr. Junjun Tang, President and Executive Director; and Mr. Daniel Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions)



The earnings press release and first quarter 2022 summary slides are available to download at our company's website, www.huahonggrace.com. Without further ado, I would like to introduce you to Mr. Daniel Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you.



Daniel Wang -



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining our first quarter 2022 earnings conference. Today, we will first have Mr. Junjun Tang, our Executive Director and President, make some remarks on our first quarter performance. President Tang will address in Chinese, and Kathy Chien will be the translator. After that, I will discuss our financial results and provide guidance for the next quarter. This