Nov 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Hua Hong Semiconductor Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. The call is hosted by Mr. Junjun Tang, President and Executive Director; and Mr. Daniel Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please be advised that your dial-in is in a listen-only mode. However, at the conclusion of the management presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session, at which time you'll receive instructions on how to participate. The earnings press release and third quarter 2023 summary slides are available to download at our company's website, www.huahonggrace.com. Without further ado, I would like to introduce you to Mr. Daniel Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you.
Yu-Cheng Wang - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary of the Board
Good afternoon. I want to thank you all for joining our Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference. Today, we will
Q3 2023 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...