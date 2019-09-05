Full Year 2019 Redrow PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

John F. Tutte - Redrow plc - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Redrow's full year results presentation. You've got slides in front of you anyway, and you said that -- I think what I'm going to say is I'll just do it with the second slide there. We'll be following a similar format to previous years, although there's sort of a bit of a change in the lineup.



I will give a quick overview of the highlights followed by Barbara running through the financial results as usual. And then Matthew, who took up the Chief Operating Officer's role at the beginning of April, will cover off the operational side. And then I will finish touching on our strategy and outlook for -- well our, let's face it, pretty eventful times at the moment before we open up the room as normal for questions.



Well, with that move, don't go. Never. Nothing to move on with. Here we go. Here we go. There we go. Okay. Right. Slide 3. Going through the highlights in -- well, I think I will have to say has been a more challenging year. We have once again delivered record results, our sixth consecutive year