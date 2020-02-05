Half Year 2020 Redrow PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

John Tutte -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Redrow's interim results presentation for the 6 months ending the 31st of December. For those of you who have just been to our presentation, you will see we already put (inaudible) on all of our houses. And I do appreciate that you have rushed over here.



So we intend to follow our familiar agenda, which we -- will be detailed but concise, with me giving a quick overview, followed by Barbara covering the financial results, Matthew taking you through the operating review, leaving me to wrap up with a summary and outlook. You'll then obviously have the usual opportunity to ask us questions. So let's get things underway.



Redrow has, once again, delivered a robust set of operational and financial results that were in line with expectations. Turnover in the first half was GBP 870 million, down by 10% due to completions being more weighted than usual to the second half mainly as a result of the timing of apartment block completions. You will recall, we highlighted this would be the case last September, and you will see from Barbara's presentation that